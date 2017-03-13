Postdoc in genetics and retinal biolo...

Postdoc in genetics and retinal biology at Stanford University

Nature Neuroscience

Postdoctoral positions are available in the laboratory of Dr. Sui Wang in the Department of Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Our research focuses on understanding the molecular mechanisms that underlie retinal diseases, e.g. diabetic retinopathy, and retinal development, via dissection of gene regulatory networks.

