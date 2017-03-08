Passenger saved on flight full of doctors leaving Atlanta

A woman on board a Southwest flight from Atlanta to Houston had to scream for a doctor when her husband started to lose consciousness. "We were returning to Houston from an annual meeting at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, so there were probably more than usual number of doctors on this particular flight," says Texas Children's Hospital immunologist Dr. Lenora Noroski said.

