Ostriches were found in India 25,000 ...

Ostriches were found in India 25,000 years ago: Study8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Hyderabad, Mar 12 Ostrich, the flightless bird native to Africa, inhabited India about 25,000 years ago, a study conducted by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology here has found. Though it is native to Africa, several geologists and archaeologists have over the time found ostrich egg shell pieces in India, mostly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 13 min THE LONE WORKER 220,023
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 4 hr Dogen 180,369
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Sat friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC