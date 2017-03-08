Oral delivery system could make vaccination needle-free
Patients could one day self-administer vaccines using a needleless, pill-sized technology that jet-releases a stream of vaccine inside the mouth, according to a proof-of-concept study conducted at UC Berkeley. The study did not test vaccine delivery in people, but demonstrated that the technology, called MucoJet, is capable of delivering vaccine-sized molecules to immune cells in the mouths of animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,905
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|3 hr
|friend
|5
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Tue
|bluebell
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC