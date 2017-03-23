One-shot vaccine passes key preclinical test in newborn monkey models
Newborns are highly vulnerable to infections and don't respond optimally to most vaccines because their young immune systems typically mount weak antibody responses. Now, researchers at Boston Children's Hospital report achieving strong vaccine responses in newborn animals, including monkeys -- the final preclinical model before human trials -- by adding compounds known as adjuvants that boost the immune response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 min
|River Tam
|220,558
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Wed
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC