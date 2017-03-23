One-shot vaccine passes key preclinic...

One-shot vaccine passes key preclinical test in newborn monkey models

15 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Newborns are highly vulnerable to infections and don't respond optimally to most vaccines because their young immune systems typically mount weak antibody responses. Now, researchers at Boston Children's Hospital report achieving strong vaccine responses in newborn animals, including monkeys -- the final preclinical model before human trials -- by adding compounds known as adjuvants that boost the immune response.

