Octapharma uses G:BOX Chemi XX6 imager to accurately characterise large therapeutic proteins

Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to announce its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application-functional imager is being utilised by scientists at major human protein R&D company, Octapharma Biopharmaceuticals GmbH in Germany for analysing a range of large proteins. This is allowing the researchers there to accurately characterise proteins which will be used as therapies to treat conditions such as Haemophilia A. Researchers in the Molecular Biochemistry Unit at Octapharma in Berlin are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 system to analyse proteins of up to 20 million KDa on oversized agarose gels and blots of up to 22cm.

