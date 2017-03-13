Octapharma uses G:BOX Chemi XX6 imager to accurately characterise large therapeutic proteins
Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is pleased to announce its G:BOX Chemi XX6 multi-application-functional imager is being utilised by scientists at major human protein R&D company, Octapharma Biopharmaceuticals GmbH in Germany for analysing a range of large proteins. This is allowing the researchers there to accurately characterise proteins which will be used as therapies to treat conditions such as Haemophilia A. Researchers in the Molecular Biochemistry Unit at Octapharma in Berlin are using a G:BOX Chemi XX6 system to analyse proteins of up to 20 million KDa on oversized agarose gels and blots of up to 22cm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|220,328
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC