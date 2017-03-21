Obesity may raise girls' risk of asthma, allergies
But the researchers found the opposite was true for obese boys: They may actually face a slightly diminished risk for asthma, food allergies and eczema when compared to normal-weight boys. "We found a direct increase in the number of atopic [allergic] diseases associated with obesity in urban female children and teenagers, but not in males," said study co-author Dr. Sairaman Nagarajan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|28 min
|Subduction Zone
|220,494
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|13 hr
|friend
|9
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC