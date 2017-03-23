NZ-China venture targets cancer

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies, a venture between China-based Hunan Zhaotai Medical Group and Wellington's Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, will push for developments in an area of oncology known as CAR-T cell immunotherapy. This process involves taking a patient's ``T cells'' and using a particular virus to genetically alter them to express a specific receptor - a chimeric antigen receptor - on the cell surface.

