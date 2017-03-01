Novan Announces Presentation of Anti-Viral Data at International Papillomavirus Conference
Novan, Inc. today announced that preclinical data demonstrating the anti-viral effects of the Company's nitric oxide-releasing drug candidates will be presented at the 31st International Papillomavirus Conference in Cape Town, South Africa. Thomas Broker, Ph.D., and Louise Chow, Ph.D., both of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, or UAB, are scheduled to present "Antiviral Efficacy of Nitric Oxide-Releasing Drug Candidates in Suppressing Productive Infection by HPV-18 in the Organotypic Epithelial Raft Culture Model System" on Thursday, Mar. 2. Drs.
