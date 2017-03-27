Newfound 3.77-billion-year-old fossil...

Newfound 3.77-billion-year-old fossils could be earliest evidence of life on Earth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Tiny, tubular structures uncovered in ancient Canadian rocks could be remnants of some of the earliest life on Earth, scientists say. The straw-shaped “microfossils,” narrower than the width of a human hair and invisible to the naked eye, are believed to come from ancient microbes, according to a new study in the journal Nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 min dad1 219,661
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 11 min one way or another 180,336
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government 21 hr Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC