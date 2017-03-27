New treatment for antibiotic resistan...

New treatment for antibiotic resistant bacteria, infectious disease: Study

Birmingham, Mar 31 : A study, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, describes a new treatment pathway for antibiotic resistant bacteria and infectious diseases with benefits for patients and healthcare providers. Researchers from the University of Birmingham and Newcastle University found that the unusual approach of removing antibodies from the blood stream reduced the effects of chronic infections, the requirement for days spent in hospital and the use of antibiotics.

Chicago, IL

