New test distinguishes 'tigers' from 'pussycats' in prostate cancer
A new test has been developed to make the vital distinction between aggressive and less harmful forms of prostate cancer , helping to avoid sometimes-damaging unnecessary treatment. Each year 46,000men in the UK develop prostate cancer and many cancers progress after diagnosis to become life threatening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|36 min
|one way or another
|180,285
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|dad1
|219,646
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|4 hr
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC