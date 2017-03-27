New test distinguishes 'tigers' from ...

New test distinguishes 'tigers' from 'pussycats' in prostate cancer

A new test has been developed to make the vital distinction between aggressive and less harmful forms of prostate cancer , helping to avoid sometimes-damaging unnecessary treatment. Each year 46,000men in the UK develop prostate cancer and many cancers progress after diagnosis to become life threatening.

