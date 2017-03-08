New detection system revolutionises w...

New detection system revolutionises water quality tests

Read more: Scoop

Students on an Environmental Health Monitoring course at Massey University in Wellington are the first in the country to use a new rapid automated microbiology detection system to monitor water quality. The student water sleuths used the TECTA B16 system to detect Total coliforms and E.coli in drinking water and river water samples from a range of sites in the Wellington Region.

Chicago, IL

