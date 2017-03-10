Moscow State University scientists reveal the secret of naked mole-rat longevity
New paper was recently published in one of the most prominent scientific journals: Physiological Reviews . A group of Russian and German biologists and mathematicians that authored the publication was led by profs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|48 min
|ChromiuMan
|219,817
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|8 hr
|Science Shills
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC