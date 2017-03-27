Microbiology Managers: Managerial Training in the RItrain Project
To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Leaders of research infrastructures in Europe who are scientists require competencies in management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|True Tamil Tiger
|220,749
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC