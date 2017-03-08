Matinas BioPharma Announces Positive Preclinical Efficacy Results of...

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, today announced positive efficacy results from the study of MAT2501 in an in vitro preclinical model of Mycobacterium abscessus . This study was conducted in collaboration between Matinas BioPharma and Colorado State University , supported, in part, through a contract from the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, NIAID, National Institutes of Health.

