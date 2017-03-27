Mark of Malignancy Identified in Prostate Cancer
More PSMA, more problems. Prostate cells with more prostate-specific membrane antigen have more cancer cells , growing in a more disorganized way, than the open ducts in a prostate whose cells have little PSMA.
