Making Resistant Superbugs Sensitive to Antibiotics

10 hrs ago Read more: Infection Control Today

New research is paving the way for the development of innovative drugs that restore antibiotic susceptibility in antibiotic-resistant superbugs such as Klebsiella pneumoniae, a main cause of fatal lung and bloodstream infections worldwide. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and Ross University School have discovered a new way to restore antibiotic susceptibility in multidrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli strains.

