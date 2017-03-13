Making Resistant Superbugs Sensitive to Antibiotics
New research is paving the way for the development of innovative drugs that restore antibiotic susceptibility in antibiotic-resistant superbugs such as Klebsiella pneumoniae, a main cause of fatal lung and bloodstream infections worldwide. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen and Ross University School have discovered a new way to restore antibiotic susceptibility in multidrug-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli strains.
