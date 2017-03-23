Major grant funds research effort that seeks to understand complexity of invasive cancer
A $9.5 million, five-year grant from the National Cancer Institute will fund an intensive multidisciplinary research effort that seeks to better understand how cancer cells reach an aggressive state and begin to damage surrounding tissue. The initiative, called Cancer Systems Biology at Yale , is one of four new research centers in NCI's Cancer Systems Biology Consortium, and is directed by Andre Levchenko, Ph.D., the John C. Malone Professor of Biomedical Engineering and director of the Yale Systems Biology Institute.
