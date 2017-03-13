Local science fair winners take on me...

Local science fair winners take on medical challenges

Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

Mriganka Mandal, a sophomore at Albemarle High School, studied a protein found on lung cancer cells for her winning science fair project. Both grand champions of the 2017 Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair were motivated by the loss of someone close to them to find new treatments for deadly medical conditions.

