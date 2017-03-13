Local science fair winners take on medical challenges
Mriganka Mandal, a sophomore at Albemarle High School, studied a protein found on lung cancer cells for her winning science fair project. Both grand champions of the 2017 Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair were motivated by the loss of someone close to them to find new treatments for deadly medical conditions.
Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,344
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
