Lab-made embryo shows medical therapy potential

Trying to mimic the early stages of reproduction, Cambridge University researchers cultivated two types of mouse stem cells in a Petri dish and watched an embryo emerge -- one that closely resembled a natural mouse embryo in its architecture, its development process and its ability to assemble itself. "I not only want to understand the basic biology of development but also why it goes awry in the early stages of up to 70 percent of human pregnancies," said Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, senior author of the research, which was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.