Interferon Drug Shows Promise in Treating Ebola
A temporary lab was set up in a treatment center in Guinea, West Africa during the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak to test blood samples of patients who received either interferon or supportive care treatment in the pilot clinical trial. Courtesy of University Health Network A pilot study of a class of drugs used to treat hepatitis and some forms of multiple sclerosis has been shown for the first time to ease symptoms of Ebola patients, while also increasing their survival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Infection Control Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,452
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC