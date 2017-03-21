Interferon Drug Shows Promise in Treating Ebola

A temporary lab was set up in a treatment center in Guinea, West Africa during the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak to test blood samples of patients who received either interferon or supportive care treatment in the pilot clinical trial. Courtesy of University Health Network A pilot study of a class of drugs used to treat hepatitis and some forms of multiple sclerosis has been shown for the first time to ease symptoms of Ebola patients, while also increasing their survival.

