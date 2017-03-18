Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Rati...

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company focused on the development of curative therapeutics using a biological tool, CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 36 min Subduction Zone 220,343
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,652,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC