Integrating phosphoproteomics in systems biology
Computational and Structural Biotechnology Journal , Vol. 10, No. 17. , pp. 90-97, doi:10.1016/j.csbj.2014.07.003 Phosphorylation of serine, threonine and tyrosine plays significant roles in cellular signal transduction and in modifying multiple protein functions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|one way or another
|180,353
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|dad1
|219,683
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Wed
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC