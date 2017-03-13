Immune cells could be new target to treat type 2 diabetes, hypertension in overweight people

Immune cells which are reduced in number by obesity could be a new target to treat diseases such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension that affect overweight people, according to a collaborative study between The University of Manchester, Lund University and the University of Salford. In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports , the researchers from immunology and cardiovascular backgrounds investigated a type of immune cell called eosinophils.

