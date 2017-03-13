Immune cells could be new target to treat type 2 diabetes, hypertension in overweight people
Immune cells which are reduced in number by obesity could be a new target to treat diseases such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension that affect overweight people, according to a collaborative study between The University of Manchester, Lund University and the University of Salford. In a study published in the journal Scientific Reports , the researchers from immunology and cardiovascular backgrounds investigated a type of immune cell called eosinophils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|220,343
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC