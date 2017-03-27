How UCR discovery could help fight Zi...

How UCR discovery could help fight Zika virus

University of California Riverside scientists have discovered a weak spot in the crystal structure of the Zika virus, an Achille's heel that could lead to development of the first drugs to fight the disease. Researchers used a similar weak spot in the dengue virus to make an anti-viral drug that prevents the virus from replicating, which could provide a model for the anti-Zika efforts.

