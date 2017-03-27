How UCR discovery could help fight Zika virus
University of California Riverside scientists have discovered a weak spot in the crystal structure of the Zika virus, an Achille's heel that could lead to development of the first drugs to fight the disease. Researchers used a similar weak spot in the dengue virus to make an anti-viral drug that prevents the virus from replicating, which could provide a model for the anti-Zika efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Dogen
|220,748
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC