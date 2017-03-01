Hillsborough college notebook: USF medical school and biologist win recognition
The University of South Florida's medical school has been named a World Allergy Organization Center of Excellence, the first such center in the United States. Only 10 institutions around the world share the recognition for the 2016-19 term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|51 min
|dad1
|219,689
|The biological basis of being gay
|1 hr
|Gremlin
|2
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|7 hr
|one way or another
|180,356
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Wed
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC