Hillsborough college notebook: USF me...

Hillsborough college notebook: USF medical school and biologist win recognition

22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The University of South Florida's medical school has been named a World Allergy Organization Center of Excellence, the first such center in the United States. Only 10 institutions around the world share the recognition for the 2016-19 term.

