High-fiber diet may check onset of diabetes

19 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Sydney: A diet rich in high-fiber foods -- such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains -- encourage the production of short-chain fatty acids that are beneficial for the immune system and may help protect against the onset of Type 1 diabetes, a study shows. The findings showed that the western diet, which lacks dietary fibre affects human gut microbiota and the production of short-chain fatty acids acetate or butyrate.

