GW researchers develop way to test potency of recombinant hookworm vaccines
Researchers at the George Washington University have developed a way to test recombinant vaccines for their ability to stay effective after years of storage. This is an important next step in the development of a recombinant hookworm vaccine being developed at GW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|219,928
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|1 hr
|friend of PHARMA
|6
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Tue
|bluebell
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 4
|Dogen
|180,366
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC