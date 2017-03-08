GW researchers develop way to test po...

GW researchers develop way to test potency of recombinant hookworm vaccines

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Researchers at the George Washington University have developed a way to test recombinant vaccines for their ability to stay effective after years of storage. This is an important next step in the development of a recombinant hookworm vaccine being developed at GW.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr 15th Dalai Lama 219,928
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 1 hr friend of PHARMA 6
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Tue bluebell 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 4 Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,969 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC