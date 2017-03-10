Genetics Play a Role in Social Anxiet...

Genetics Play a Role in Social Anxiety Disorder, Study Finds

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

Researchers at the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Bonn in Germany recently discovered that a specific serotonin transporter gene called "SLC6A4" is strongly correlated with someone's odds of suffering from social anxiety disorder . The initial findings of this research were published online ahead of print March 9 in the journal Psychiatric Genetics .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 9 hr Endofdays 180,367
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 10 hr Dogen 219,972
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 17 hr friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC