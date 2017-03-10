Genetics Play a Role in Social Anxiety Disorder, Study Finds
Researchers at the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Bonn in Germany recently discovered that a specific serotonin transporter gene called "SLC6A4" is strongly correlated with someone's odds of suffering from social anxiety disorder . The initial findings of this research were published online ahead of print March 9 in the journal Psychiatric Genetics .
