Genetics of rheumatoid arthritis contributes to biology and drug discovery

A major challenge in human genetics is to devise a systematic strategy to integrate disease-associated variants with diverse genomic and biological data sets to provide insight into disease pathogenesis and guide drug discovery for complex traits such as rheumatoid arthritis . Here we performed a genome-wide association study meta-analysis in a total of>100,000 subjects of European and Asian ancestries , by evaluating S 10 million single-nucleotide polymorphisms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.