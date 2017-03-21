Genetics of rheumatoid arthritis cont...

Genetics of rheumatoid arthritis contributes to biology and drug discovery

A major challenge in human genetics is to devise a systematic strategy to integrate disease-associated variants with diverse genomic and biological data sets to provide insight into disease pathogenesis and guide drug discovery for complex traits such as rheumatoid arthritis . Here we performed a genome-wide association study meta-analysis in a total of>100,000 subjects of European and Asian ancestries , by evaluating S 10 million single-nucleotide polymorphisms.

