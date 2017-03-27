Galactica stellaris Astronomers Build a Family Tree for the Milky Way's Stars
This edge-on view of the spiral galaxy NGC 2683 reveals its intricate structure, including its thin central disk of stars and the surrounding, more diffuse thick disk of suns. New work tracing the formation of stars in the Milky Way has clarified the differences between both of these stellar groups in our galaxy, while also revealing a mysterious third group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|16 min
|Subduction Zone
|220,728
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC