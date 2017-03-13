Freesia emerges with new growth in sp...

Freesia emerges with new growth in spring 52 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

By Victoria County Master Gardener Suzanne LaBrecque - Edited by Victoria County Master Gardener Charla Borchers Leon March 19, 2017 at midnight Red with yellow bi-color freesia are shown growing at Victoria Educational Gardens during last year's blooming season. Notice the sword-shaped leaves along with several different stages of opening buds on stems surrounding the fully open bell-shaped flowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 20 min 15th Dalai Lama 220,392
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC