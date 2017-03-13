Fossils fuel knowledge of future ecosystem needs

In today's rapidly changing world, successful conservation programs will need to look at fossils to effectively foster adaptive capacity in both historical and novel ecosystems, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist. Dr. Michelle Lawing, assistant professor in the ecosystem science and management department at Texas A&M University in College Station, was one of 41 experts covering this topic in their research article, 'Merging paleobiology with conservation biology to guide the future of terrestrial ecosystems,' in the Feb. 10 issue of the journal Science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.