Flexibility is key in mechanism of biological self-assembly
VIDEO: Researchers at Princeton University used molecular simulations to look at how two surfaces come together, which happens during the self-assembly of biological molecules such as drug receptors. As the two... view more A new study has modeled a crucial first step in the self-assembly of cellular structures such as drug receptors and other protein complexes, and found that the flexibility of the structures has a dramatic impact on how fast two such structures join together.
