Five-year research partnership targets breast cancer vaccine
A vaccine for breast cancer is on the horizon, thanks to a new partnership between Victoria University of Wellington's Ferrier Research Institute and the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand . The five-year research partnership will see BCFNZ give the Ferrier Institute $500,000 to progress a significant breakthrough made by chemists at the Institute to create a life-saving breast cancer vaccine.
