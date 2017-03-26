Finding feces for science
It's officially springtime in Ogden and that means it's time for the Weber State University Medical Laboratory Science and Microbiology departments to conduct their annual Fecal Fest competition. According to Kendal Beazer, associate professor of microbiology, about thirty students from his Microbiology 2214 class will be hitting the roads, trails and farm fields near and far in search of all forms of fecal matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The WSU Signpost.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|18 hr
|Horn Dog
|220,673
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 22
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb '17
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC