Finding feces for science

It's officially springtime in Ogden and that means it's time for the Weber State University Medical Laboratory Science and Microbiology departments to conduct their annual Fecal Fest competition. According to Kendal Beazer, associate professor of microbiology, about thirty students from his Microbiology 2214 class will be hitting the roads, trails and farm fields near and far in search of all forms of fecal matter.

