Edinburgh University given A 20m for autism studies
Edinburgh University researchers hoping to develop new treatments for autism have received a A 20m funding boost from a US philanthropic foundation. The Simons Foundation has given the cash for studies into the biological mechanisms that underpin changes in brain development linked with autism.
