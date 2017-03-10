Edinburgh University given A 20m for ...

Edinburgh University given A 20m for autism studies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Edinburgh University researchers hoping to develop new treatments for autism have received a A 20m funding boost from a US philanthropic foundation. The Simons Foundation has given the cash for studies into the biological mechanisms that underpin changes in brain development linked with autism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr dad1 219,813
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 5 hr Science Shills 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Sat Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,925 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC