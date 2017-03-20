Drs. Oz & Roizen: Don't rely on mail-in genetic testing
I'm thinking about using one of those mail-in genetics tests. Are they reliable? -Gini W., Brooklyn, New York You didn't say why you wanted a mail-order genetic test done: To find out your ancestry? To determine paternity? To find out if you are at risk for, or may pass on, any inherited conditions? The wisdom of a mail-in test depends on the info you hope to get from it and what you plan to do with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Aura Mytha
|220,438
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC