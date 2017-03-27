Donor-recipient weight and sex mismat...

Donor-recipient weight and sex mismatch may contribute to kidney transplant failure

A new study indicates that the success of a kidney transplant may rely in part on a kidney donor's weight and sex, factors that are not typically considered when choosing a recipient for a deceased donor kidney. The findings, which appear in an upcoming issue of the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology , suggest that changes may be needed to current immunology-based protocols that match donors and recipients.

