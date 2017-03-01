Doctoral student in biology investiga...

Doctoral student in biology investigating cause of hereditary neurodegenerative disease

Babita Adhikari Dhungel, doctoral student in biology from Nepal, is researching the cause of CLN8 disease, which is a form of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinoses. This hereditary disease causes damage to the retina, which eventually leads to blindness, sleep problems, seizures, reduced intellectual ability and problems in coordinating movements, including eventual immobilization.

