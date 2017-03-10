Do I Have Cancer? Simple Blood Test C...

Do I Have Cancer? Simple Blood Test Could Detect Tumors Early - Anywhere In The Body

A universal blood test for any type of cancer is an oncologist's dream come true, and a new study suggests this concept may soon become a reality. Research from the University of California, San Diego, has found a new way to detect cancer in the blood that could both alert doctors to the presence of cancer, and tell them where in the body the tumor is located.

