Depressed Patients with Chronic Sinus Infections Less Productive

Chronic rhinosinusitis patients with depression tend to miss more days of work or school than do CRS patients without depression, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology . CRS is a chronic illness that can significantly lower the quality of life in affected patients, who often cannot breathe or sleep easily due to obstructed nasal and sinus passages.

