Could cold spell lessen spring allergies?
The recent run of cold weather might have had at least one positive effect - it could lead to a less severe spring allergy season. Seasonal allergies, also known as hay fever, occur when the body's immune system attacks substances like mold, pollen or grass as if they were harmful to the body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|220,314
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Dogen
|180,394
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Mar 11
|friend
|7
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC