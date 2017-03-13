Could cold spell lessen spring allerg...

Could cold spell lessen spring allergies?

3 hrs ago

The recent run of cold weather might have had at least one positive effect - it could lead to a less severe spring allergy season. Seasonal allergies, also known as hay fever, occur when the body's immune system attacks substances like mold, pollen or grass as if they were harmful to the body.

Chicago, IL

