Clock stars: Astrocytes keep time for brain, behavior

Until recently, work on biological clocks that dictate daily fluctuations in most body functions, including core body temperature and alertness, focused on neurons, those electrically excitable cells that are the divas of the central nervous system. Asked to define the body's master clock, biologists would say it is two small spheres - the suprachiasmatic nuclei, or SCN - in the brain that consist of 20,000 neurons.

