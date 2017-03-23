Chitosan, from crustacean shells, sho...

Chitosan, from crustacean shells, shows promise blocking food poisoning

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Chitosan, a linear polysaccharide that results from treating the exoskeletons of shrimp and other crustaceans with an alkaline compound, is the subject of a study by professor of microbiology Mahfuzur Sarker in the Oregon State University colleges of science and veterinary medicine and OSU graduate student Maryam Alnoman. The research, an international collaboration project, results in findings published in Food Microbiology that chitosan is able to block C. perfringens growth in cooked chicken.

