Centrifugal concentrators for biologi...

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min 15th Dalai Lama 220,254
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 6 hr Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC