Cebit 2017: Computational biologists predict antibiotic resistances using biotech
The researchers will be presenting their rapid test procedures, and their outlook for the future, at Stand E28 at the Cebit computer trade show in Hannover, Germany. Just a few days ago, the World Health Organization published a list of twelve antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, which are considered to be the "greatest threats to human health".
