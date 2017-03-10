Cebit 2017: Computational biologists ...

Cebit 2017: Computational biologists predict antibiotic resistances using biotech

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

The researchers will be presenting their rapid test procedures, and their outlook for the future, at Stand E28 at the Cebit computer trade show in Hannover, Germany. Just a few days ago, the World Health Organization published a list of twelve antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, which are considered to be the "greatest threats to human health".

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 13 min Dogen 219,967
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 4 hr friend 8
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 4 Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,476,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC