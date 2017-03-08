biologists identify ancient stress re...

biologists identify ancient stress response in corals

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Stanford

Stanford marine biologists have discovered that corals activate a specific group of ancient, defensive genes when exposed to stressful environmental conditions. These stress-induced genes could serve as a kind of warning sign for coral bleaching events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 39 min 15th Dalai Lama 219,846
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... 3 hr GENE Nonsense 3
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed 21 hr bluebell 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 4 Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC