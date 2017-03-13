Biologist Ruth Gates trying to engineer bleach resistant coral
Her driving mission is to stop talking about death and destruction. Doom and gloom sells, she realizes, but it also creates pessimism, where it can be easy to throw up your hands and just wait for the forgone conclusion.
